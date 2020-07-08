State and federal officials, including both U.S. Senators Toomey and Casey, joined Governor Tom Wolf in reminding Pennsylvanians to wear a mask to reduce the likelihood of spreading COVID-19.

“As we increasingly resume public activities in our commonwealth, we need to remain vigilant about taking precautions, especially wearing a mask that covers our noses and mouths while around other people,” said Gov. Wolf. “This is an easy, yet important action that has been shown by research to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised people to wear a cloth mask to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The CDC’s website offers directions for easy-to-make masks, with patterns for sew and no-sew masks made from everyday household materials.

“Public health experts continue to recommend mask-wearing in public, and ongoing research continues to support that recommendation,” said U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. “When you wear a mask, you are sending a clear message to others in your community that you care about them and their well-being as much as your own. I know that if we each do our part, we will beat this virus and be able to start safely rebuilding together.”

“Since late March, I have been making the case for Pennsylvanians to wear masks when they venture out,” said U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey. “As the commonwealth continues to re-open, mask wearing has taken on increased significance, as studies continue to affirm that masks helps slow the spread of the coronavirus. Put simply, wearing a mask is an important step that we, as Pennsylvanians, can take to protect one another – as my mask protects you, and your mask protects me.”

“The simple act of wearing a mask is how we protect everyone’s health and the fastest course to restoring our economy,” said state Sen. Pam Iovino. “Wearing a mask demonstrates concern for the welfare of all of us and how we get through this crisis together.”

“Wearing a mask is vital to protect the health and safety of our community,” said state Rep. Melissa Shusterman. “As our state moves back to the green phase, it is the most important step we can take to preserve the progress we’ve made as a state through this crisis. As Pennsylvanians, we all need to participate in wearing masks to care for our neighbors, and so that our economy and state can continue to make a strong recovery.”

Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine signed an order mandating mask-wearing on July 1. It remains in effect. Frequently Asked Questions about the mask-wearing order can be found here.