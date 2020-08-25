It’s time to take action on relief and reform, said Governor Wolf at a press conference today, where he presented his fall legislative agenda for worker and family support and protections, COVID-19 recovery, and government reform.

The governor called out the General Assembly after what he said was a spring and summer of "Republican efforts to curtail the administration's efforts to manage the pandemic and help keep the public safe."

"Trashing me has to stop," he said. He accused the Republican majority of bieng focused on ingoring the health crisis instead of working to mitigate it. "That must stop now. The legislature must come back and take immediate steps to provide funding to frontline workers and businesses, put in place protections for families and our workforce, and make these commonsense reforms that can provide confidence in our government. Pennsylvanians need relief, they need reform, and they need it now," he said.

Help for workers and families in need

The proposals outlined today include relief and protection for front-line workers and families using the final $1 billion remaining in CARES Act funding. He proposes the distribution of those grant dollars as follows:

$225 million increase in hazard pay. The funding would cover a $3.00/hour increase for 208,000 frontline workers across the commonwealth, according to Gov. Wolf.

An additional $10 million for a PPE Reimbursement Program for employers to cover the cost of masks, face shields, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizers and soaps.

$250 million for families with school-aged children in need of child care because of blended or remote in-person instruction models; $27 million to expand child care options in “deserts,” where few providers currently exist; and $50 million in grants to part-day school-age programs serving low-income communities to support necessary health and safety updates and infrastructure to facilitate remote learning for school districts not returning to in-person instruction.

$3 million for institutions of higher education to partner with local education agencies (LEA) to support educators during the 2020-21 school year, providing targeted professional development and reduction in learning gaps.

$100 million in grants to be divided between the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and a new emergency water/wastewater program; $100 million to be used to expand the PA Housing Finance Agency CARES Rent Relief Program to provide additional financial assistance on behalf of low- to moderate-income renters experiencing difficulty making rent payments as a result of the pandemic; and an increase in the increase the current $750 per month cap on assistance to renters

The governor did not place a dollar value on one component of his assistance plan for families but proposes a new paid parental leave program, which would offer six weeks of paid leave to commonwealth employees who have been employed for a year or more.

This leave will be separate and apart from any accrued sick or paid time off that the employee may have earned. The governor also called on the legislature to pass paid family and sick leave.

Small business recovery

The governor's plan to aid recovery for small businesses includes a request for immediate action by the legislature to provide relief for bars and restaurants by canceling the alcohol tax and allowing businesses to buy at cost.

Over time, he says, this funding can be supplemented by legalizing recreational marijuana. "The reality is that people use this stuff," said Gov. Wolf about marijuana, "so why not regulate it and gain tax revenue from something people are already evidently doing."

Additionally, he proposes:

$225 million in forgivable loans and grants to small businesses through the COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance Program, and $100 million in forgivable loans and grants for the hospitality, leisure, and service industries, including restaurants and bars, salons, and barber shops.

Government and campaign finance reform

Last in the governor's proposal is a focus on government reform, election protection, and campaign finance reform.

According to the administration, Pennsylvania is one of 10 states with no specific law limiting gifts to public officials.

Outside the executive branch, politicians in Harrisburg can take unlimited gifts from special interests. The governor said he wants the gift ban he put in place to be made permanent and expanded so all state elected officials are accountable to it.

Campaign spending is "like the wild West," he said, proposing new campaign finance laws that would place limits on contributions to candidates seeking elected office, implement aggregate limits for races, and place restrictions on Political Action Committees.

"I made full use of the campaign laws in place," when running for office, he said, but credits that experience to helping him recognize the need for "limits, better reporting, and more transparency."

Election reform, he proposed, would come in the shape of legislation to allow ballots to be counted as long as they are postmarked on election day and received by the Friday after the election and to allow the pre-canvassing of ballots 21 days before the election, while providing counties flexibility to fill vacant poll worker positions earlier than the five days prior to an election currently allowed.

“If we want our economy to become strong again, the legislature needs to take action now,” Gov. Wolf said.