Elkland, Pa. -- Everyone age five and up is currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The Elkland Laurel Health Center will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children on Wednesday, Dec. 22 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Elkland Laurel Health Center, located at 103 Forestview Drive in Elkland, Pa.

This clinic will administer pediatric Pfizer vaccine to patients aged 5 – 11 and is open to the public; you do not have to be an LHC patient to attend. Parents and/or legal guardians must call ahead to pre-register at 814-258-5117. There is no out-of-pocket cost to patients. Insurance may be billed if applicable.

Can’t attend the 12/22 event or need to schedule someone 12 and up? Schedule a vaccine at the center of your choice online at laurelhc.org or by calling 1-833-LAURELHC (1-833-528-7354).

Laurel Health provides all three COVID-19 vaccines at their locations throughout Tioga and Bradford Counties, including pediatric Pfizer vaccine for those aged 5 – 11, the Pfizer vaccine dosage approved for those aged 12 – 17, and all three vaccines available to those 18 and up: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

To sign up for the 12/22 pediatric vaccine event, call the Elkland Laurel Health Center at 814-258-5117. For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine or to make a vaccine appointment at another location, visit Laurel Health’s COVID-19 resources page on laurelhc.org.

Laurel Health’s medical professionals strongly advise that everyone 5 and up be vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their community against severe illness, hospitalization, and death caused by the increasingly dangerous COVID-19 variants. The vaccine helps protect the recipient and those around them.



