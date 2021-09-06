Tioga County, Pa. -- To address a surge in local cases, Laurel Health will hold a drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic on Wed., Sept. 8th from 10 am – 2 pm in front of the Blossburg LHC at 6 Riverside Plaza.

To better coordinate follow-up care, anyone requesting a test will first receive a televisit with an LHC provider to evaluate their symptoms and exposure. The provider will determine if testing is needed, what type of test to schedule, and when to conduct the test as well as advising your next steps.

Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to COVID-19 or is currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to sign up to attend this event. To sign up, call 1-833-LAURELHC (1-833-528-7354) and select the clinic location of your choice to schedule your televisit. The service will be billed to your insurance (if applicable), but testing is conducted at no cost to you.

What to Bring to the Drive-through Testing Event:

* Mask

* Driver's license, photo ID, or other form of personal ID

* Insurance card (if applicable); you don't have to be insured, and there's no cost to participants themselves

If you have any questions, please contact your local Laurel Health Center.