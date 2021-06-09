Elkland, Pa. - Clark Wood Elementary School, 110 Addison Hill Road, will be the site of a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic on June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No appointments are necessary, and COVID-19 vaccinations are free of charge to all Americans.

The event is open to anyone age 18 or older. Laurel Health staff will be administering the two-dose Moderna vaccine, which is only approved for adults. A follow-up clinic will be held on July 24 to administer second doses.

The vaccine is safe, effective, and is offered at no cost to attendees regardless of insurance status.

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the key to truly getting life back to normal. The vaccine teaches the body how to recognize, prepare for, and fight the virus more effectively, which confers longer-term protection without the risks associated with actually contracting COVID-19.

Once enough of the community is vaccinated, it becomes much more difficult for the virus to spread widely, develop new strains, and harm loved ones.

If you have any questions about the vaccine, please call your healthcare provider to discuss at 1-833-LAURELHC (1-833-528-7354) or visit Laurel Health Centers.



