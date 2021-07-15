Elkland, Pa. - Laurel Health Centers, with offices in Tioga County, will offer first and second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sat., July 24 in Elkland.

Participants in the previous Elkland drive-through event are encouraged to stop by and receive their second dose.

Those who did not attend the previous drive-through vaccination may receive their first dose during this clinic.

The clinic is for people ages 18 and older, and will take place at Clark Wood Elementary School, 110 Addison Hill Road.

Those who have received their first vaccine dose should bring along their vaccine card.

No appointment or pre-registration is required to receive a vaccine.

Those receiving their first dose on July 24 will be scheduled for their second dose on August 24 at the Elkland Laurel Health Center, 103 Forestview Dr.

If the drive-through event is at an inconvenient place or time, those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine can still arrange an appointment at no cost by signing up online or calling 1-833-LAURELHC (1-833-528-7354).

You do not have to be an established LHC patient to set up your vaccine.

The Laurel Health Centers currently have no waitlist and are administering the Moderna vaccine (open to everyone 18 and up). For more information, visit their COVID-19 resources page on laurelhc.org.



