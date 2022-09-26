Wellsboro — Laurel Health Centers will host a community COVID-19 rapid testing event in the Wellsboro on Thursday.

The event will be held in the Weis Markets parking lot, 111798 Route 6, from 9 to 11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public, but registering in advance is encouraged.

To register, call 570)-724-1010 or 1-833-LAURELHC (1-833-528-7354) and select an LHC location from the menu.

Covid is still spreading, and Laurel Health Centers are still suggesting vaccination. Laurel Health's medical professionals strongly advise that everyone eligible be vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their community against severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

The vaccines are still free of charge. Everyone aged six months and up is now eligible to receive a vaccine; they are being offered at Laurel Pediatrics and all Laurel Health Centers in Tioga and Bradford Counties. The Health Centers are offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for people age 18 and older, a different Pfizer dosage for children age 12 to 17, and the pediatric Pfizer vaccine for those age 6 months to 11 years.

Patients who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine more than six months ago or a Johnson & Johnson shot more than two months ago are advised to consider a booster shot.

For more information about Laurel Health's community testing events or to schedule a vaccine, call 1-833-LAURELHC or visit laurelhc.org.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.