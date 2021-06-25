Elkland, Pa. - The Laurel Health Centers is hosting a free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people age 18 and older this Sat., June 26 at Clark Wood Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The clinic will be distributing the Moderna vaccine.

Recipients should expect to return in 28 days for a second dose and may be asked to remain on the premises for about 15 minutes to ensure that there is no immediate adverse reaction to the vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine is offered free of charge, and no appointment is necessary for this drive-thru clinic.