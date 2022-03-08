Elkland, Troy -- To address ongoing community need, the Laurel Health Centers will hold public COVID-19 rapid test events in Elkland and Troy this March. Please note that preregistration is required.

Rapid tests will be performed on Thursday, March 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Elkland United Methodist Church parking lot, 120 N. Buffalo St., Elkland, and Thursday, March 24 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Fellowship Bible Church parking lot, 121 Mud Creek Road, Troy.

To register, call 1-833-LAURELHC (1-833-528-7354) and select an LHC location from the menu. To help manage call volumes, any of the seven Laurel Health Center locations can schedule patients for these events. If unable attend a public event, patients may call to schedule an individual test at the LHC location of their choice.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at all Laurel Health Center locations throughout Tioga and Bradford Counties, including booster shots and pediatric vaccine. Laurel Health provides Moderna and Pfizer vaccine for those 18 and up, the Pfizer vaccine dosage approved for those aged 12 – 17, and pediatric Pfizer vaccine for those aged 5 – 11.



