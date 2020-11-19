Jersey Shore, Pa. – The Jersey Shore Area School District announced it would be moving all schools to remote learning starting tomorrow.

The decision was not because of a large exposure of COVID-19, but due to a lack of staff, according to the statement by Superintendent of the Jersery Shore School District Brian Ulmer.

"Tomorrow, all buildings all students will move to remote learning and buildings will be closed," reads Ulmer's statement. "Please note that this is not being done because of a large exposure, but we cannot continue to sustain our schools with the sheer number of staff that are out due to individual situations and exposure to cases."

Athletic activities will continue despite the closure, according to the statement. Additionally, some special education members will still be able to continue learning in person. The school will notify those families individually.

Ulmer does mention that "another staff member and student" tested positive for COVID-19 today. Contact tracing protocols are being followed.

Jersey Shore joins the many area schools that have already moved to remote learning this week amid increasing cases, including Williamsport Area School District and Milton Area School District.

Related Reading: Milton Area High School, Middle School go remote after multiple cases of COVID-19

Williamsport Area High School to go remote for rest of week due to multiple COVID-19 cases

The district plans to resume in person learning following Thanksgiving Break, on Dec. 1.