The Ivy League on Wednesday delivered the news it would suspend fall sports, making it the first Division I conference to say it will not play sports in the upcoming season.

The Ivy League Council of Presidents offered the following joint statement:

“As a leadership group, we have a responsibility to make decisions that are in the best interest of the students who attend our institutions, as well as the faculty and staff who work at our schools. These decisions are extremely difficult, particularly when they impact meaningful student-athlete experiences that so many value and cherish.

With the information available to us today regarding the continued spread of the virus, we simply do not believe we can create and maintain an environment for intercollegiate athletic competition that meets our requirements for safety and acceptable levels of risk, consistent with the policies that each of our schools is adopting as part of its reopening plans this fall.

We are entrusted to create and maintain an educational environment that is guided by health and safety considerations. There can be no greater responsibility — and that is the basis for this difficult decision.”

Athletes will still be permitted to train at their respective campuses provided all procedures and applicable state regulations are met. Fall athletes will not lose a season of Ivy League or NCAA eligibility regardless of their enrollment status for the fall.

A decision on the remaining winter season and 2121 spring season, and whether fall sports could be moved to the spring will be determined later.