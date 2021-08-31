Harrisburg, Pa. -- Gov. Tom Wolf will hold a livestream press conference today at 2 p.m. to "discuss COVID-19 and the 2021-2022 school year," according to an announcement on his website.

NorthcentralPa.com will livestream the governor's press conference on our Facebook page at 2 p.m.

Reports are circulating that Wolf will announce a statewide mask mandate issued by the PA Department of Health, set to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 7, according to a report on PennLive.

The mandate will require teachers, students, and staff to wear masks while indoors, but does not require athletes to mask during outdoor games, according to Penn Live reports. The details sourced from two briefed individuals who remain anonymous.

This announcement follows republican leader's rejection to pass a school mask mandate just last week, as reported by Spotlight PA.

Reports attribute this policy change to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, with daily infection rates now 20 times greater than early July levels.