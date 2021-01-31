Philadelphia, Pa. – The Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigation Division (IRS-CI) has issued a warning to Pennsylvanians about a new round of COVID-19-related scams as the second round of Economic Impact Payments rolls out.

Criminals are taking advantage of the second round of payments and the approaching tax filing season to trick honest taxpayers out of their money.

“I would like to remind all Pennsylvanians to be very vigilant, as scammers are constantly looking for people to victimize, said IRS-CI Special Agent in Charge Thomas Fattorusso. “And to anyone seeking to capitalize on this pandemic, let me be clear that we will continue to pursue the criminals who would steal from the American taxpayer."

Some common scams include:

Text messages asking for bank account information with claims that it is needed to deposit a stimulus payment

Phishing schemes using email, letters, and social media messages with keywords such as "Coronavirus," "COVID-19," and "stimulus" in various ways; these messages area sent to large swaths of people to collect personal information

Unofficial sales of fake at-home COVID test kits, cures, vaccines, pills, and "professional" medical advice

Fake donation requests

Bogus "investment opportunities" in companies developing vaccines and medicines

Criminals are constantly adjusting their tactics, but taxpayers can avoid scams by knowing how the IRS communicates. The IRS will never send you an unsolicited text message or email, call with threats of jail or lawsuits, or demand payments on gift cards.

COVID-19 scams should be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or submitted through the NCDF Web Complaint Form. The NCDF is a national coordinating agency within the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division dedicated to improving the detection, prevention, investigation and prosecution of criminal conduct related to natural and man-made disasters and other emergencies.

Taxpayers can also report fraud or theft of their Economic Impact Payments to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA). Reports can be made online.

Taxpayers who receive unsolicited emails or social media attempts to gather information that appear to be from either the IRS or an organization closely linked to the IRS, should forward the message to phishing@irs.gov. Taxpayers are encouraged not to engage potential scammers online or on the phone.

Official IRS information about COVID-19 and Economic Impact Payments can be found on the Coronavirus Tax Relief page, which is updated frequently.