Allenwood, Pa. – An inmate at USP Allenwood has died due to COVID-19, according to a press release from the Penitentiary.

The inmate, John Lewis, a 70-year-old male, tested positive for COVID-19 at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Allenwood on Thursday Nov. 19 and was placed in medical isolation, says the press release.

On Nov. 24, USP Allenwood had 125 active cases of COVID-19, with 120 inmates and 5 staff members testing positive for the virus. Currently, the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) dashboard reports that USP Allenwood has 14 active cases: 1 inmate and 13 staff.

Three days later, on Nov. 21, he was evaluated by institution medical staff for weakness, loss of appetite, and cough. On the same day, he was transported to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

Yesterday, Dec. 9, Mr. Lewis was pronounced deceased. Lewis had long term pre-existing medical conditions which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease, according to USP Allenwood.

Lewis was given a life sentenced in a Texas State and charged for rape, murder with malice, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a weapon, and robbery, according to the release. Lewis had been in custody at USP Allenwood since Oct. 13, 2015.

USP Allenwood is a high security United States federal prison which currently houses 571 male offenders.