Union County, Pa. -- An inmate has died from COVID-19 complications after serving 60 months out of a 100-month sentence at FCI Allenwood, a low security federal correctional institution.

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, inmate Michael Hadam tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in medical isolation.

Subsequently, on the same day, he was evaluated by institution medical staff for flu like symptoms and respiratory distress, and transported to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation. On Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, Mr. Hadam was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

Mr. Hadam was a 66-year-old male sentenced in the Western District of Pennsylvania to a 100- month sentence for Distribution of Child Pornography. He had been in custody at FCI Allenwood Low since June 8, 2015.