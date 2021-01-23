Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has announced that until at least March 31, all in-person programs staffed by state park employees, DCNR volunteers, and friends groups as well as services and training sessions with the public are canceled as a COVID-19 precaution.

Also canceled are all forestry and state park-hosted events and festivals. All visitor center exhibit halls and interpretive areas will remain closed until at least March 31.

Virtual programs are still being held. To view and register for upcoming events, please click here.