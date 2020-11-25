North Central Region, Pa. – Hospitals across the region are running low on available ICU beds as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the region.

As of today, four area counties were reporting low numbers of ICU beds and multiple ventilators already in use by COVID-19 patients according to data from the Department of Health (DOH).

Lycoming County, is reportedly down to it's last 7 available ICU beds. Union county is in a similar boat, with just 7 available ICU beds. Today alone, Lycoming county had 44 new confirmed cases and Union county had 78.

Additionally, both Lycoming and Union county reported 1 new COVID-19 related death today.

Centre county has the largest population among all 12 northcentral Pennsylvania counties. It has the smallest number of available ICU beds with just 4 reportedly available, according to the DOH. Centre county had 90 new confirmed cases today and 3 new deaths.

Montour county has slightly more ICU beds, with 18 available according to the DOH data. However, as surrounding hospitals see a reduction in available ICU beds, these open beds may go to patients from other hospitals, in addition to local individuals.

According to David Lopatofsky, MD, chief medical officer, UPMC in the Susquehanna Region, UPMC will be able to partner with its sister hospitals in sharing resources across the 40-hospital system, including local collaboration between UPMC Williamsport, UPMC Lock Haven, UPMC Wellsboro, UPMC Muncy, and UPMC Cole.

Geisinger President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu said "the worst is yet to come" while urging the public to take the pandemic seriously and double down on preventative measures.

With such a low number of ICU beds available and the upcoming holiday and flu season, Ryu's concern is justified. As of Monday, Pennsylvania had statewide percent positivity of 11.1% and 63 counties with substantial transmission status.