Danville, Pa. – Sitting in the waiting room for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Dan Bisset, of Clarks Summit, started to feel emotional. "I was just bawling up from it," he said. Bisset was the first patient at Geisinger Hospital to be placed on advanced respiratory support due to COVID-19 complications.

Dr. John Sobuto of Geisinger was informed that his new patient, an otherwise healthy man who was close to his own age, was seriously ill with COVID-19.

"I remember looking at my wife in bed and use just having that fear, like 'it's here," it's in our backyard, and just having that fear," he explained. Bisset was admitted in March 2020, during the early days of the pandemic when information about the virus was sparse and continually evolving.

When Sobuto came to work the next morning, he saw Dan struggling to breath on a ventilator. "To see him at such a young age, and otherwise healthy guy, to be this ill from the virus was just beyond frightening," he described.

Bisset spent two weeks in a medically-induced coma unable to breath without the help of advanced respiratory support.

During that period, Bisset's spouse, mother, and father also fell ill with COVID-19.

His mother was admitted to Geisinger's ICU and put in a room just two doors up from her son. She eventually made a full recovery. Bisset's wife was asymptomatic and quarantined at home, unable to visit her husband in the hospital. His father passed away, which Bisset learned upon waking from his 2-week long coma.

"What I saw when I regained consciousness was the inside of the ICU, and it's not a place you want to see," said Bisset. Bisset's recovery has been an arduous and ongoing process.

He had to re-learn basic skills like eating and walking independently. He attends physical therapy twice a week, as well as many other appointments with his primary care doctor, the ICU clinic, and various specialists.

"We're still working on it, I still have a handful of conditions that still bother me today. Neuropathy in fingers and toes and phantom smells," explained Bisset. The most difficult part is the lingering shortness of breath, according to Bisset, because "it limits his activities." As part of his recovery, Bisset has worked with his care team at Geisinger to find ways to alter his activities and routine to make it possible to do the things he could do before.

It's common for full recovery to take 1-2 years, said Dr. Karen Korzick, Co-Director of Critical Care at Geisinger. The recovery journey is not just for the COVID-19 patients. It involves entire families who felt the impacts of the virus.

There is also an emotional side to recovery. Recovery often includes recovering from "the impact of stress and anxiety on the spouses, which continues after they [their partner] return home during the recovery," said Korzick. In Bisset's case, he had to work through difficult emotions connected to the death of his father.

"People tend to blame themselves. I wasn't the cause, I didn't want my father to contract it, there was a lot we didn't know," said Bisset. "My therapist has been working with me to resolve those issues and I'm in a pretty good place with it."

From his time in the hospital as Geisinger's first server COVID-19 patient, through his long journey towards recovery, Dan's case has presented new questions for doctors as they continue to learn about COVID-19.

"How do we take care of people like Dan, who have COVID long-haul symptoms? How can we identify those patients who will have long-term respiratory conditions? Are there effective treatments?" were a few of the questions Dr. Korzick said science is still working towards answering.

There is good news and hope for Bisset and his close relatives.

Exactly one year after he was hospitalized with COVID-19, Bisset's COVID-19 care came full circle when he received his second dose of the-19 vaccine from Dr. Sobuto, who just a year prior, fought to keep Bisset alive. His mother and wife will soon be receiving their vaccines, as well, showing how different things can be in the span of a year.

"As someone whos been in the ICU, I'll take those short term, one-day side effects any day when you put it up against a ventilator or a trip to the ICU," he said. "My hope is that as many people get it as possible."