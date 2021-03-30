Shiremanstown, Pa. – Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller visited the Children's Garden of St. John's to highlight Pennsylvania's ongoing work to facilitate COVID-19 vaccinations for child care providers through the retail pharmacy partnership.

Pennsylvania's child care industry has been greatly challenged during the pandemic. This initiative is easing access to COVID-19 vaccines for dedicated child care workers across the commonwealth, many of whom care for children of essential workers, and will help keep child care facilities safe for staff, children in care, and their parents and families that rely on this vital service.

"Pennsylvania's child care industry has displayed incredible resilience through this difficult year. Many mobilized quickly to ensure that children of essential workers had a safe place to go during the initial shutdowns, and they have continued to operate through a changed and difficult environment, so parents are able to go to work knowing their children are safe and cared for," said Secretary Miller. "They have been on the frontline through all of it, and as we finally have vaccinations that are a critically effective tool in this fight, we are grateful to be able to ease access to COVID-19 vaccine for this dedicated workforce."