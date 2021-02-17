Milton, Pa. – The Resident Subsistence Program, which can provide people at risk of losing their housing with up to $5,000, is being offered to residents of Milton in response to COVID-19. The grants can be used for utility payments to prevent service cutoffs or rent/mortgage payments to prevent eviction.

Each eligible family may receive up to $5,000, which will be paid directly to the mortgage holder, landlord, or utility company on their behalf. Funds will not be given directly to families. Assistance is available for up to 100 days per family.

Applications will be accepted beginning February 22. While there is no deadline to apply, the program is on a first-come, first-served basis and ends when funds are exhausted.

The Salvation Army is managing the program and will provide the grants to Milton residents, as allocated by the Borough of Milton. SEDA-Council of Governments is administering the Block Grant funds and ensuring compliance.

Applicants must be at risk of losing their housing and must provide documentation of it. Assistance can be made to families whose income is at or below the HUD Section 8 income limits for Northumberland County at the time of application. Applicants must complete an income verification interview to qualify for this program.

For more information or to set up an appointment to apply, Milton residents may contact Valerie Harris at (570) 742-4231 or email Valerie.Harris@USE.SalvationArmy.org.

The program is funded by a $43,465 Community Development Block Grant from the CARES Act.