Harrisburg, Pa. – A House resolution was introduced on Friday that urges the Department of Health to add cystic fibrosis to Phase 1A for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a genetic disease that causes repeated lung infections and negatively impacts a person's breathing ability over time.

"It is imperative that as public servants during this global pandemic, that we do everything possible to protect our residents to the best of our ability," Rep. Liz Hanbidge (D-Montgomery) said.

Hanbide and 10 other Democratic lawmakers yesterday introduced House Resolution 84, which was referred to the Committee on Health.

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation calls for people with CF to be given priority in federal and state vaccine distribution plans due to their increased risk of serious COVID-19 illness.

Right now Pennsylvania's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan does not specifically include people with CF in Phase 1A.

The resolution is co-sponsored by Benjamin Sanchez (D-Montgomery), Mark Longietti (D-Mercer), MaryLouise Isaacson (D-Philadelphia), Carol Hill-Evans (D-York), Maureen Madden (D-Monroe), Christine Howard (D-Chester), David Delloso (D-Deleware), Perry Warren (D-Bucks), Peter Schweyer (D-Lehigh) and Jennifer O'Mara (D-Delaware).