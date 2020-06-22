Harrisburg -- The House Education Committee held discussions with teachers, administrators, and directors from schools last week to discuss plans for bringing students back to classrooms for the fall semester.

Suggested safety measures include staggering schedules to minimize traffic, personal protective equipment, software and equipment for remote learning, and reorganizing furniture to accommodate social distancing.

In addition to changes for safety, school faculty and administrators were concerned with helping students who may have fallen behind as a result of the sudden school closures in March. Online learning is difficult for some students, and the COVID-19 crisis has taken an emotional toll on people of all ages.

Officials were also concerned about cuts to funding because of increased safety expenses and economic downturn.

To help alleviate the worries about funding, Pennsylvania school districts are eligible for grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to help pay for COVID-19 related health and safety needs.

Applications are due June 30, 2020. Information about applying for these grants is available here.

The grant money may be used for purchasing cleaning products; training staff on sanitation and minimizing the spread of disease; equipment purchases; modifying rooms to support social distancing; mental health services and support; distance learning technology; and other items, programs, services, and devices to address COVID-19.

The baseline funding amount is $120,000 for a school district. Charter schools, technical schools, and cyber schools are eligible for at least $90,000. Some school districts in Northcentral Pennsylvania are eligible for the following amounts upon completing an application: