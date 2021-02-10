Harrisburg, Pa. – On Monday, Pennsylvania's House Democratic Policy Committee held a hearing regarding the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the Commonwealth. In general, testifiers at the hearing agreed that supply shortages and scheduling limitations are the main sources of delays in vaccination efforts.

Testifiers included representatives from CVS, Walgreens, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Centerville Clinics, and the Pennsylvania Healthcare Association. The recent expansion of the 1A eligibility group was identified as one driving force of overwhelming demand.

“Pennsylvanians need a more streamlined approach to ensuring we can get people vaccinated and return to some semblance of normal,” said Rep. Ryan A. Bizzarro, chairman of the House Democratic Policy Committee.

Keara Klinepeter, executive deputy secretary at the Pennsylvania Department of Health; Barry Niccolai, executive director of Centerville Clinics; and Vicky Kistler, director of health for the city of Allentown, provided deep insight into how state and local governments are working to distribute vaccines.

“I greatly appreciate the efforts at the state, local and business level to join forces and do everything in their power to secure vaccines from the federal government and efficiently distribute them,” Rep. Bizzarro said.

Hospital system representatives including Dr. Charles Barbera and Kathy Reeves shared their concerns over availability and their willingness to continue serving communities. They urged continued mitigation efforts of social distancing and mask-wearing; emphasized the importance of testing availability; and said they will continue to be a part of the vaccination process.

The Pennsylvania Health Care Association and representatives from CVS and Walgreens echoed vaccine supply shortage concerns. Their primary concern is distributing vaccines to people in long-term care facilities - both patients and staff.

Rep. Bizzarro added, “To say it’s a challenge is an understatement, but we must remain patient, yet committed to improving this process. Protecting our most vulnerable and those who care for them is paramount.”

To read a full transcript of the hearing, please click here.