Danville, Pa. -- Calling it "our most challenging climb yet in the battle against COVID-19," Geisinger spokesperson Marc Stepmka offered some chilling statistics. "Compared with the spring surge, Geisinger is now seeing double the number of hospitalized patients, and our ICUs are filling up. We’re admitting one patient with COVID-19 per hour," he wrote.

In recent days, Geisinger has positivity rates over 20%, and as recently as the late summer, positivity rates were under 3%.

Geisinger COVID-19 numbers Numbers of COVID-19 patients at each hospital Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital: 7

Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital: 8

Geisinger Medical Center: 82

Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital: 10 Number of COVID-19 patients in ICU at each Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital: 0

Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital: 4

Geisinger Medical Center: 26

Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital: 3 Number of ventilators in use Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital: 0

Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital: 0

Geisinger Medical Center: 15

Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital: 0

To shine a light on the situation, a new 30-minute documentary released on Sunday called “Five Days in May — Inside the fight against COVID-19,” offers a raw, emotional look at the challenges faced by teams across Geisinger during the pandemic’s first peak in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Over five days, the documentary captures the ingenuity of Geisinger’s last lines of defense as they cared for over 100 critically ill patients who were stricken with the raging, unpredictable disease.

“Geisinger is now seeing record numbers of COVID activity in our communities and our hospitals. It’s full-blown community spread,” said Janet Tomcavage, executive vice president and chief nurse executive at Geisinger. “What you’ll witness in this documentary is the real experience of our heroic staff, and evidence that we desperately need the community’s continued support. If you’re asking how to help — please, wear a mask. This is far from over.”

Since March 2020, nearly 1,700 people with COVID-19 have been hospitalized at Geisinger. Nearly a quarter of them have required care in Geisinger’s intensive care units, half of whom needed ventilators.

Watch the documentary in its entirety here: Geisinger.org/5DaysinMay.

On Sunday Governor Wolf tweeted about ICU shortages and urged that all residents take precautions.

"In December projections show PA running out of ICU beds. We must take actions to protect our health care system," he wrote. "Stay home as much as possible, wear a mask indoors and outdoors when away from home, and avoid gatherings with non-household members."

UPMC in the Susquehanna Region reported they are treating 97 inpatients in northcentral Pennsylvania among a system-wide 938 inpatients. A spokesperson did not comment on the number of patients on ventilators.

UPMC acknowledged that staff have contracted COVID-19, saying, "as would be expected with increased activity and more widely available testing throughout our communities, some of our employees have tested positive for COVID-19, with many confirmed to have contracted it outside UPMC facilities. We are working with public health authorities to ensure proper contact tracing and any potentially exposed or infected employees are quarantining at home."

The hospital did say that because of universal masking, personal protective equipment use, and other infection prevention practices, UPMC facilities are safe places to receive care and are operating normally.