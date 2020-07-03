River cruises on the Hiawatha Paddlewheel Riverboat resume on Friday, July 3, 2020.

The daytime cruises will operate twice daily Wednesday through Friday at 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. and weekend cruises times will be 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Special Event Cruises include Wing Night, Dinner Cruise, Craft Beer and Wine Cruises, and Concert Cruises. There will also be Floating Classroom series during July, August, and September.

While the scenic boat tours normally begin during Memorial Day weekend, the timing of this year’s launch sets the tone for the rest of the summer. “We are excited to announce that the sailing season officially starts the first weekend of July,” said Todd Wright, Hiawatha Operations Manager.

Online ticket sales for all of the cruises can be purchased at www.rideHiawatha.com. Tickets may also be purchased at the administrative office, 1500 West Third Street, Williamsport, PA.

The changes customers will likely notice include the reduction of passengers on each of the cruises. The capacity has been reduced and tables will be assigned for event cruises.

Due to Covid-19 the Hiawatha will operate much like any restaurant in Pennsylvania where tables will be six feet apart and no more than groups of four people may be seated together. Facial coverings must be worn by passengers when boarding and departing cruises and when moving about the enclosed lower deck.

Food and beverage service will be only offered by wait staff and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Hand sanitizing stations will be available and high touch areas will be cleaned frequently.

“Overall, there will not be much of a difference than any other site you visit this summer, and we are making sure everyone is safe, our primary focus is on our visitors.” said Wright.