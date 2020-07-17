Williamsport, Pa. -- River cruises on the Hiawatha Paddlewheel Riverboat resumed the Friday before Independence day for what, it turns out, was a very shortened summer season.

Hiawatha Daily River Cruises announced today on their Facebook page that cruises are suspended effective today as directed by the recent announcements from the Pennsylvania Governor’s office. If it's possible, cruises will resume.

Current ticket holders who have booked a Daily River Cruise will be notified automatically via email.