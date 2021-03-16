Centre County, Pa. – Assistance programs are being offered in response to COVID-19 in order to support hard-hit residents. One such grant is a homelessness prevention grant that can help Centre County residents pay rent, mortgage, or utility bills.

This grant does not apply to State College Borough.

Applications are now being accepted. While there is no deadline to apply, the program is on a first-come, first-served basis and ends when the funds are spent.

It is funded by the Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV) with a Centre County entitlement assistance program allocation of $45,377 and a Centre County on behalf of Bellefonte Borough CDBG-CV program allocation of $59,974.

Each eligible family may receive funding for up to three consecutive months of assistance, paid directly to the mortgage holder, landlord, or utility company on their behalf. Funds will not be given directly to families. Assistance is available for up to 100 days per family.

Applicants must be at risk of losing their housing and must provide documentation of it. Assistance can be made to families whose income is at or below the HOME/PART 5 income limits for Centre County at the time of application. Applicants must complete an income verification interview to qualify for this program.

Centre Helps is managing the assistance programs for Centre County and Bellefonte Borough and will provide the grants to Centre County residents, as allocated by Centre County and Bellefonte Borough. SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) is administering the CDBG funds and ensuring compliance.

For more information or to set up an appointment to apply, Centre County residents (excluding State College Borough) and Bellefonte Borough residents may contact Centre Helps Basic Needs Case Management at (814) 272-1190.