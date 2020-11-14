Harrisburg, Pa. – A handful of governors from Northeastern states will be meeting this weekend to coordinate a cooperative COVID-19 response, according to The Hill.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the meeting at a press conference on Friday. Cuomo will meet with governors from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Vermont, The Hill said.

In response to rising case counts, several Northeastern states recently took aggressive mitigation measures by issuing curfews and closure orders.

In New York, bars, gyms and restaurants must close at 10 p.m. as of yesterday, The Hill said.

In New Jersey, a new executive order imposed a 10 p.m. curfew on indoor dining and permits counties and municipalities to close nonessential businesses at 8 p.m., according to The Hill.

Cuomo said the governors would not announce plans to impose additional mitigation measures until Monday, according to Politico.