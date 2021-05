York, Pa. - Today, Gov. Tom Wolf received his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Family First Health Center in downtown York.

Dr. Asceline Go, vice president of Medical Services at Family First Health, administered the vaccine.

"I am very pleased to receive my second vaccine today at Family First Health, a federally qualified health center, that has continued to make a tremendous impact in my home community of York throughout the pandemic," Wolf said.

"I urge anyone who might be considering getting a COVID-19 vaccine to make the decision to make an appointment together to get vaccinated. It is the only way to ensure each of us and our loved ones are safe and healthy as we continue to reopen the commonwealth," the governor continued.

All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. Use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.