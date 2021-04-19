HERSHEY, PA – Pennsylvania's accelerated COVID-19 vaccine rollout is making a difference in stopping the virus and saving lives. With more than 6.7 million COVID-19 vaccinations to date in Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf visited the Penn State Health vaccination clinic in Hershey to discuss vaccine progress and to encourage everyone to know the facts about the vaccine and make the decision to get vaccinated.

"Right now, if you are over the age of 16, it is your turn to get vaccinated in Pennsylvania," Gov. Wolf said. "Some of us having been waiting to make that appointment because we didn't want to jump the line or take a spot away from someone who needed it more. But right now, what we need is for as many Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated as possible.

"Don't wait - talk to a vaccine provider and book your appointment today."

Gov. Wolf toured the clinic in downtown Hershey with Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam and members of the Penn State Health team who are playing an integral role in getting community members vaccinated.