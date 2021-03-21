Doylestown, Pa. – Approximately two weeks after Governor Tom Wolf and the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force announced the voluntary single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be administered to Pre-K to 12 educators and school staff, the special initiative is ahead of schedule and proven to be a great success. As of this morning, 83,859 people have received the J&J vaccine through this initiative.

"Thank you to everyone who has contributed to our efforts to get school staff vaccinated - and for making it happen so quickly," said Gov. Wolf. "Most importantly, vaccinating teachers will help students to get back in the classroom faster, ease the burden on parents and benefit entire communities."

By the end of the weekend, all 94,600 doses in the initial J&J vaccine allocation will be administered, nearly two weeks before the original goal of the end of the month. In addition, the commonwealth was able to secure 13,000 more doses last week for a total 107,600 doses. The administration will request another 13,000 doses next week. The vast majority of educators and support staff who wish to receive a vaccination will have been vaccinated by the end of the month.

The Wolf Administration is collaborating with 28 IUs to operate the clinics with the Pennsylvania National Guard and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare administering the vaccine. Many IU clinics have already completed vaccinations of teachers and staff working with elementary school and vulnerable students and have expanded to vaccinating those working with middle grade and high school students, with some IUs having nearly completed all Pre-K-12 vaccinations.

"This special vaccination initiative is moving incredibly swiftly thanks to the tremendous work of the intermediate units, school districts, Pennsylvania National Guard, and state agencies," said Gov. Wolf. "This has been an incredibly challenging year, and the success of these vaccine clinics is another reminder that Pennsylvanians are rising to the challenge."