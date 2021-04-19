York, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf today received his first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Family First Health Center in downtown York.

Dr. Asceline Go, vice president of Medical Services at Family First Health, administered the vaccine.

“I was happy to wait until every Pennsylvanian who wants a vaccine was eligible to get my own, and I was really pleased to get my first dose today at Family First Health, a federally qualified health center,” Gov. Wolf said.

“I hope my vaccination sets an example for those who might still be considering getting a COVID-19 vaccine and encourages them to make the decision to make an appointment today to get vaccinated,” he continued.

The governor had his second dose appointment scheduled while at Family First Health today.

To schedule an appointment, visit the provider map here. To date, more than 7.1 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered.