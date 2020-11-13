Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania National Guard has been providing staffing support to assist in patient care while performing services such as meal preparation and cleaning. The work has been invaluable to assisting in places with staffing shortages.

“The Pennsylvania National Guard has been instrumental in our Nation’s response to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including supporting community-based testing sites, distributing millions of meals to Pennsylvanians in need and aiding our frontline health workers who provide care to COVID-19 patients in long-term care facilities,” said U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D - Pa.).

With the support of U.S. Senator Bob Casey and U.S. Representative Chrissy Houlahan, the Wolf Administration is urging the federal government to reauthorize Title 32, which allowed the Pennsylvania National Guard to carry out missions that assist long-term care facilities impacted by COVID-19 without financially impacting the state.

“I urge the Trump Administration to renew the federal Title 32 authorization for the Pennsylvania National Guard to streamline pay and benefits for National Guard members and their families. As the nation expects spikes in COVID-19 cases in the coming months, this renewal is much needed to ensure the National Guard is able to support efforts to keep our citizens safe and to maintain National Guard operations without additional burden to states and territories.”

If the federal government declines to renew Title 32, Pennsylvania would likely have to place the state National Guard on State Active Duty, which the Commonwealth would be financially responsible for. In addition, a lack of federal authorization would complicate National Guard healthcare and benefits.

"Our Pa. National Guard has been on the frontlines of this pandemic," said Houlahan. "What is abundantly clear is that this pandemic is not yet over. Cases are spiking across the country, and we will need the Guard as we navigate the next phase of this pandemic."

“The assistance of the Pennsylvania National Guard has been essential in ensuring we are caring for residents in long-term care facilities during this pandemic,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “As we see cases increasing across the state, we know that cases in long-term care facilities are a direct reflection of the community. The Pennsylvania National Guard is a vital resource in assisting these facilities when there are staffing needs.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has truly emphasized the National Guard's vast array of capabilities as well as our devotion to our commonwealth and communities,” said Albert R. Fogle, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine specializing in Geriatric Medicine and a lieutenant colonel in the Pa. National Guard. “As the second largest Guard in the nation, we have been able to apply our civilian skill sets and military occupational specialties to assist long-term care facilities throughout the pandemic. Working together with our state partners and citizens is how we will get through these times of uncertainty. We are all in this together.”

In Sept. 2020, Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northumberland County welcomed the support from Geisinger, the region’s Regional Response Health Collaboration Program (RRHCP), the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and the National Guard.

“Not only did the National Guard staff support the nursing staff at Mountain View, they also assisted with daily tasks that needed to be completed. No matter how big or small the tasks for our residents, from passing trays, providing ice and water and conducting FaceTime visits, the National Guard was there supporting our staff and meeting the needs our of residents and staff,” Kelli Martz, Nursing Home Administrator stated.

Martz added, "The National Guard was phenomenal in working collaboratively with the dedicated staff at Mountain View. This additional support provided our staff to keep their focus on resident care. The health and safety of our residents and staff, prior to, through out and continuing through this pandemic, continue to be our number one priority. The staff at Mountain View would like to acknowledge and thank these individuals for their commitment and compassion displayed throughout the time they were at the facility."

Members of the Pennsylvania National Guard has served the equivalent of 7,351 days as part of the COVID-19 response.