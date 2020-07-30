Harrisburg, Pa. -- Governor Tom Wolf is dedicating approximately $3 million for Preschool Early Intervention Programs, which serve children 3 to 5-years-old.

The funding will be used to purchase personal protective equipment and other pandemic-related supplies to help to keep students and staff safe and meet the unique challenges of COVID-19.

“Early Intervention services are essential to young children and families in Pennsylvania and this money will go a long way to helping children stay safe and thrive within the education system in Pennsylvania,” Gov. Wolf said. “These services are provided at no cost to families and this administration will continue to ensure that funding is provided for the programs.”

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act authorizes governors to determine the educational use of Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Funds.

Preschool Early Intervention Programs offering classroom services to eligible children may request GEER funds to provide personal protective equipment, sanitization and disinfecting supplies, and additional staff to support COVID-19 mitigation and training on health and safety practices. Preschool Early Intervention Programs will receive direct communication from PDE with eGrant application instructions.

Pennsylvania’s Early Intervention program provides support and services to families with children, from ages three to five, with developmental delays and disabilities. Approximately 13,700 children are enrolled in Early Intervention classrooms across the commonwealth.

“The Early Intervention program provides vital services to these young children,” said Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera. “It promotes collaboration among caregivers, service providers and other important people in the child’s life to enhance the child’s development and support the needs of the family.”