Philadelphia, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf joined state Senator Anthony H. Williams, other state and local officials, and community leaders to discuss coordinated efforts to reduce gun violence in Philadelphia and across the Commonwealth.

"We need to do more to support our communities and to end the crisis of gun violence. Building a coordinated response is a critical step, so I thank Sen. Williams for leading this discussion today," said Gov. Wolf. "Together, we can create real solutions and better coordinate getting the tools and resources needed to reduce gun violence to the places that need it most."

The governor and officials on Friday met at a roundtable discussion, hosted by Williams, at the West Philadelphia YMCA to address ways to coordinate efforts at the state and local levels to ensure communities have resources they need to combat gun violence.