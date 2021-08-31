Harrisburg, Pa. -- Gov. Tom Wolf and the Department of Health announced today a reinstatement of a masking order in the K-12 setting and daycares across the Commonwealth.

The Delta variant has been a driving force of the pandemic since the end of the previous school year, noted the administration. The variant is more contagious than the original strain of the virus, accounting for more than 92 percent of current COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania.

Since July when schools first began discussing health and safety plans, Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 caseload has increased from less than 300 a day to more than 3,000 a day – with cases among school aged children increasing by more than 11,000 in the last month, and by more than 79,000 from January 2021 to August 2021, according to the Dept. of Health.

Pennsylvania’s Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam signed an Order "requiring face coverings to be worn in all school entities, including school districts, brick and mortar and cyber charter schools, private and parochial schools, career and technical centers, intermediate units, and early learning and other child care settings, effective Tuesday, September 7, 2021."

Simultaneously with the governor's announcement, Milton Area School District announced they are moving to 100% virtual instruction due to high COVID-19 transmission rates.

Republican response

While Wolf said masking is not a political issue, but a public health issue, House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) responded with the following comments:

“After months of telling Pennsylvanians that mitigation orders are a thing of the past, the Wolf administration once again went back on its word and issued another ill-advised statewide mandate that deprives Pennsylvania communities of local control and community self-determination in public health decisions," Benninghoff's statement said.

“Data clearly shows that this virus affects different areas of Pennsylvania in dissimilar ways, which is why local control that reflects on-the-ground realities is imperative. History shows that a one-sized, fits-all approach to public health causes more anxiety and frustration than decisions made at the local level with local input.

“What’s more is that local control has been working. School boards and local governments have been hearing from families and individuals and making the decisions that best fit their community needs and reflect their community values."

Contraditctory to Benninghoff's statement, Wolf said during his announcement, "I preferred for local school boards to make this decision. Unfortunately, an aggressive nationwide campaign is spreading misinformation about mask-wearing and pressuring and intimidating school districts to reject mask policies that will keep kids safe and in school. As we see cases among children increase in Pennsylvania and throughout the country," he said, "this is especially dangerous and challenging as we seek to keep kids in school and maintain a safe and healthy learning environment."

Benninghoff reffered to the constitutional amendments passed in May. "House Republicans stand ready to follow through on that and are already in the process of taking a serious look at potential legislative changes that address this administration’s misuse of current law," he wrote.

“We share in the goal of promoting public health and ending this pandemic as quickly as possible. As we review the specifics of this mandate, all options remain on the table. We will continue to exercise the voice of the people in seeking local control in these decisions,” Benninghoff said.

However, Beam noted, "if we want to keep our schools open, maintain classroom learning and allow sports and other activities to continue, masking significantly increases our chances of doing so. The science is clear,” she said.