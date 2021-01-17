Harrisburg, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf is dedicating $2.2 billion in federal stimulus funds to K-12 school districts and charter schools affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to support food programs, technological improvements and other education services.

"All schools have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and I commend school communities for rising to the challenge to combat the toll it has taken," said Gov. Wolf. "This extra funding is critical to help schools meet the unique needs of educating students at this time while keeping school buildings safe when students return to the classroom."

The federal relief is provided by the bipartisan Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER II) Fund passed by Congress in December.