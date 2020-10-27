Danville, Pa. – Beginning on Monday, November 2, Geisinger will temporarily restrict routine, in-person visits to hospitalized patients at its hospitals.

Family and friends of patients are encouraged to find alternative ways of visiting such as Facetime, phone calls, Skype, or other means. Geisinger will allow family members to borrow iPads to facilitate virtual visitations.

Clergy and doulas are part of the care team and not considered visitors.

Visitation for outpatient procedures, diagnostics, and clinic appointments remains the same. Adult or pediatric patients who have an appointment at a Geisinger clinic, laboratory, or radiology department may have one person accompany them if necessary.

Exceptions noted here will still allow for visitation under special situations:

Patients who are medically unstable (two designated visitors)

All patients who are imminently dying (within hours to days), but who are not positive for or suspected to have COVID-19 (two visitors)

One-time “substitution” with two other visitors is permitted

Patients undergoing surgery or procedures (one single-time visitor immediately after the procedure)

Delivering mothers (one support person)

Patients who are minors and those with limited decisional capacity (up to two parents or guardians)

Patients who have altered mental status, an intellectual, developmental or cognitive disability or a communication barrier (two visitors)

Patients with disruptive behavior where a family member is key to their care (two visitors)

Emergency Room patients (one designated visitor)

Patients being discharged (one visitor to help with discharge planning)

Visits should ideally be between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

COVID-positive or persons under investigation (PUI) end-of-life patients (medically unstable or imminently dying) may have:

Two designated, unchanging visitors who may not switch out with other people

One-time visit from families (but allowed a second visit if death is imminent)

All approved visitors must:

Be 18 years of age or older and in good health

Bring a form of identification

Not have symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, recent loss of taste or smell or flu-like illness suggestive of COVID-19, and complete a health screening, including a temperature check, at the entrance before entry

Not have active COVID-19 infection

Be at least 10 days from onset of illness if they previously had COVID-19 infection

Wear a Level 1 mask or their own close-fitting cloth masks at all times (gaiters are acceptable, but bandannas and other loose cloths are not) and cover tracheostomies (e.g., with cloth, gauze, a second mask)

Masking for visitors is mandatory at all times in all Geisinger buildings. Any visitor who doesn’t comply may lose future visitation privileges.

Respect social distancing guidelines of 6 feet from all others

Wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer before entering and after leaving a patient’s room

Use the same entrance for entry into and exit from the hospital

Identify themselves and stay in designated areas (not travel throughout the facility)

For more information about visitation policies and COVID-19 safety protocols, please click here.