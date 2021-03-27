Danville, Pa. – This week Geisinger surpassed more than 200,000 vaccine doses administered, marking yet another milestone in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. As more vaccine makes its way into more arms, state data shows five of the top 12 counties in full vaccine coverage are home to Geisinger hospitals.

Of the 211,000 vaccine doses administered by Geisinger, 86% have gone to members of the community not employed by Geisinger. Data from the Pennsylvania Department Health shows for rates of people fully vaccinated per 100,000 residents, five of the top 12 counties have a Geisinger hospital.

#1: Montour County, home to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville

#5: Lackawanna County, home to Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton

#7: Columbia County, home to Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital

#11: Northumberland County, home to Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital

#12: Luzerne County, home to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre

From four vaccine centers, Geisinger has been providing vaccines to qualified people in the state's Phase 1A groups since mid-January. These vaccine centers are strategically located in central and northeastern Pennsylvania to best serve Geisinger's entire coverage area. In the past week, Geisinger has been administering thousands of vaccines per day.

"We remain focused on helping the most vulnerable and at-risk members of our communities get the COVID vaccine," said Jaewon Ryu, MD, JD, Geisinger's President and CEO said. "Between our four vaccine centers, we're essentially operating a mass vaccine event every day, which of course makes it easier for our neighbors to get their vaccines."

About 75% of the doses given to members of the community at Geisinger's four community vaccine centers are to those age 60 and older. Geisinger also continues to provide vaccines through its Geisinger at Home and LIFE Geisinger programs, which serve some of the most at-risk populations for COVID-19.

Community members who are vaccine-eligible according to the state's Phase 1A groups can request to schedule a vaccine appointment by calling 570-284-3657 or visiting geisinger.org/COVIDVax or myGeisinger.

Despite more vaccine making its way into people's arms, COVID-19 hospitalizations and positivity rates have seen slight increases in the past two weeks.

We've seen an average of 70-80 people admitted as patients in our hospitals due to COVID-19 on any given day during this period.

In early March the average number of patients with COVID in our hospitals was in the mid-50s.

In late February and early March COVID positivity rates were around 8%, but that has increased to about 9.6% over the past two weeks.

"Although we're entering the spring season with warmer temperatures and have seen some guidance on preventive measures being loosened especially for those who are vaccinated, now is not the time to let our guard down against this virus," Ryu said. "The virus doesn't care what season it is, and we see it continuing to spread and make people sick enough to be hospitalized."

Guidance from the state and federal health authorities hasn't changed for gathering in public, and it still remains critical for everyone -- vaccinated or not -- to keep wearing a mask, physical distancing, and practicing good hand hygiene to stop the virus' spread. For the latest information on the COVID vaccine, visit geisinger.org/COVIDVax.