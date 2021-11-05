Geisinger's vaccine policy, announced in late August, was one of the first to mandate vaccination on all staff. The policy specifically required that all employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine or an approved exemption by Nov. 1.

This week, federal policies released by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) expanded vaccine requirements in healthcare settings. The policy requires vaccination of all eligible staff at any facility that participates in Medicare and Medicaid.

As hospital admissions for COVID-19 continue, staff vaccination may improve treatment. According to Geisinger findings, the vaccine requirement has already led to a 50% decline in both the number of Geisinger employees testing positive and those out on quarantine.

“This means our employees are safer and we now have more staff available to care for all our patients,” said Jaewon Ryu, M.D., J.D., Geisinger’s president and chief executive officer. “It also underscores the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines.”

Since August 25, more than 7,000 additional Geisinger employees either received the COVID-19 vaccine or were approved for an exemption, according to Geisinger.

About 150 employees – less than 1% of Geisinger’s entire workforce – were terminated this week after they did not meet the vaccine requirement.

Geisinger’s COVID-19 vaccine policy applies to all faculty, medical staff, residents, fellows, temporary workers, trainees, volunteers and students. In addition, all new employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment.



