Danville, Pa. – Geisinger has diligently been providing the COVID-19 vaccine for healthcare personnel who qualify as part of the state's Phase 1A group, and has expanded these efforts with new community-based vaccine centers throughout Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Qualifying healthcare professionals can make an appointment online to receive the vaccine through myGeisinger. All recipients must first fill out a questionnaire. Healthcare recipients must bring their healthcare-related information such as a certificate or license to verify their eligibility to receive the vaccine, as well as a valid driver's license or Pennsylvania ID card.

Healthcare personnel who have been cared for by Geisinger or have Geisinger Health Plan insurance, but don’t have a myGeisinger account, can create one online. Those who haven’t been cared for by Geisinger and don’t have Geisinger Health Plan insurance or anyone under the age of 18 can call (570) 284-3657 for help setting up an account.

In alignment with federal and state guidelines and as supplies, staffing, and logistics allow, COVID vaccines will be available to all healthcare personnel who qualify as part of the state’s Phase 1A, including:

Chiropractors

Clinical personnel in school or university settings

Contracted healthcare personnel not directly employed by a health care facility

Dentists and dental hygienists

Direct support professionals

EMS

Medical students and trainees

Non-Geisinger providers and their staffs

Nurses, nursing assistants

Persons not directly involved in patient care but potentially exposed to infectious material that can transmit disease

Pharmacists and Pharmacy Technicians

Phlebotomists

Physicians

Technicians

Therapists

Geisinger is administering the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna COVID vaccines. When scheduling appointments, it’s important to remember that two doses of the vaccine are required so healthcare personnel are encouraged to consider both doses when scheduling. The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine is needed 21 days after the first, and the second dose of the Moderna vaccine needed 28 days after the first. Both vaccines doses must be administered at the same location.

Vaccines also remain available to Geisinger staff. To date, Geisinger has provided about 15,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Even as the vaccine becomes more available in our communities, preventive measures to help stop the spread of the virus continue to be important. Everyone, including those who receive the vaccine, should continue to properly wear a mask, avoid group gatherings, maintain physical distancing and practice proper hand washing.

For answers to questions about the vaccine, visit the Geisinger COVID-19 vaccine resources center at geisinger.org/COVIDvax.