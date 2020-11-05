Lewisburg, Pa. – Geisinger’s Autism & Developmental Medicine Institute (ADMI) will distribute emergency preparedness kits designed specifically for families of children with special needs during two no-contact events in November.

With funding support from The Rite Aid Foundation, ADMI created the kits for families of children with autism and other developmental needs, as well as for community first responders. The kits include a mask, a mini first aid kit, and information for adults and children on how and why to mask properly and how to plan for an emergency.

The outdoor, no-contact events will be held rain or shine at these times and locations:

Friday, November 6, 3 - 5 p.m. at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr.

Sunday, November 15, 2 - 4 p.m. at Geisinger’s Precision Health Center, 190 Welles St., Forty Fort

Supplies are limited and the kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Masks and social distancing are required at the events.