Danville, Pa. - With more than a quarter million doses administered and eligibility expanded to everyone 16 and older, recent Geisinger data suggests that COVID-19 vaccines are proving effective among those vaccinated in earlier phases.

To date, Geisinger has administered 266,000 vaccine doses.

Geisinger employees were among the first groups to be vaccinated. Following employee vaccinations, the weekly average of new positive COVID tests among employees has remained in the single digits since early February, whereas it was in the mid-30s in early December.

According to the health system, since vaccinations started in mid-December, positive test rates plummeted through January and have remained consistently low.

As vaccines rolled out to Pennsylvanians aged 65 and older in mid-January, the average number of COVID-19 hospital admissions for the age group has also decreased significantly, Geisinger said.

“The science — and our data — clearly demonstrates these vaccines are proving effective in helping prevent illness, hospitalizations, and death,” said Jaewon Ryu, JD, MD, Geisinger president and chief executive officer. “If we are looking to put this pandemic behind us and return to a sense of normalcy, the vaccine is a great way to get there.”

Though the vaccine is proving effective for many who have received it, Geisinger's data also shows that over the last two weeks, the majority of people hospitalized for COVID-19 are younger than 65, with increased patients between ages 25 and 49.

“What we don’t want is this increase of hospital admissions among younger people to accelerate. The vaccine can keep that from happening,” Ryu said. “Masking, social distancing, and other mitigation efforts have helped us as well so far, but the best way we can win this fight is with the vaccine. It will help us get out in front of this virus and its potential mutations that threaten our ability to get our communities back to normal.”

Vaccine appointments are available at Geisinger's four vaccine centers or may even be available at your local pharmacy. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment through myGeisinger or by calling (570) 284-3657. Geisinger offers COVID-19 vaccines on their website.

Geisinger experts continue to stress that it is critical for everyone, vaccinated or not, to continue masking, distancing, and practicing good hand hygiene.