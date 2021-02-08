Danville, Pa. – Geisinger Health System is pleased to report that the downward trend in COVID-19 hospitalizations and positivity rates continues throughout its coverage area as thousands more people are vaccinated every day.

Though the current trends are an improvement, Geisinger said they still see high COVID spread in central and northeastern Pennsylvania, rivaling mid-November levels.

In January, the health system performed about 41,000 COVID tests with about 7,000 positives - about 17 percent.

Over the past two weeks, Geisinger reported averaging about 140 positive tests per day - about 13 percent. In December, the average was over 400 positives per day - a positivity rate of 23 percent.

Last week, Geisinger reached the milestone of having fewer than 150 patients hospitalized with COVID, going as low as 146 people, reported the health system. Patients with COVID-19 make up about 15 percent of all patients admitted to the hospital at this time, which is about 50 percent fewer than reported in late December.

“These downward trends continue to spark hope in all of us that better days are on the horizon in the fight against COVID-19,” said Jaewon Ryu, M.D., J.D., Geisinger president and chief executive officer. “But that spark can be quickly extinguished if we don’t keep doing everything we can to prevent the virus’ spread. We know that current demand for the COVID vaccine far exceeds supplies in Pennsylvania, the country and the world, meaning it will be quite some time before we can vaccinate enough people to let our guard down with things like masking, distancing and avoiding gatherings.”

Geisinger said they are continuing to provide vaccines to those in the state’s Phase 1A groups who have scheduled appointments at one of its four vaccine centers. Booking for new first-dose COVID vaccines remains temporarily closed as the health system works through existing appointments over the next several weeks.

Last week, Geisinger administered its 69,000th COVID vaccine. About 56,000 of the 69,000 have been the first of two doses, with over 13,000 second doses administered so far. Two-thirds of Geisinger employees have had at least one dose of the vaccine, with about half receiving both doses. The number of employees testing positive for COVID has decreased by approximately 90 percent following a peak in mid-December.

“We continue to work closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to understand what vaccine quantities we can expect, and we will administer additional vaccines as supplies and logistics allow,” Ryu said. “It will still take some time to work through Phase 1A, so we ask for everyone’s patience until the vaccine supply catches up to the demand across the country.”

For the latest information on Geisinger’s vaccination efforts and for answers to your questions about the vaccine, please visit geisinger.org/COVIDvax regularly. If you or a loved one has an upcoming vaccine appointment, Geisinger requests you ensure your patient contact information is current in myGeisinger so that representatives can reach you in the event of an appointment postponement due to severe weather or any unforeseen circumstance.