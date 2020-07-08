Danville, Pa. – Geisinger has been awarded $978,935 from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to provide telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Geisinger will use the award to purchase telemedicine carts, tablet computers, and telemedicine peripherals such as hand-held cameras and stethoscopes.

The number of daily telehealth visits has skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Geisinger providers conducting twice as many visits daily as the monthly total pre-COVID. Geisinger offers telehealth visits for primary care appointments and 72 specialties.

“Telehealth technology has allowed Geisinger providers to connect with patients while minimizing physical contact during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said David Fletcher, Geisinger’s associate vice president for telehealth. “This ensures that our patients can maintain routine healthcare appointments, manage chronic conditions, and stay healthier overall even while staying at home.”

Not all patients have access to technology that allows them to connect, or even desire to engage in a telemed appointment. "If a patient doesn’t have access to technology or would rather not use it, we schedule them for an in-person visit at the next available time," said David Fletcher, Geisinger associate vice president for telehealth.

The FCC last month announced a total of $29.41 million in funding for health care providers in urban and rural areas to provide telehealth services during the pandemic. To date, the FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program, which was authorized by the CARES Act, has approved 514 funding applications in 46 states plus Washington, D.C. for a total of $189.27 million in funding.

“Telehealth is proving to be an invaluable resource to treat patients during the coronavirus pandemic,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “It promotes social distancing, protects the safety of health care professionals and patients, and frees up space in health care facilities for those who need it most. Implementing telehealth services, such as remote monitoring, will ensure critical care for Pennsylvania residents, particularly in rural areas of the state.”

Thrust into providing more telehealth services because of COVID-19, health systems across the board were forced to increase their telehealth abilities--by increasing staff training, investing in equipment, and ensuring customer acceptance. Those efforts may have solidified telehealth as a standard going forward.

"We believe telehealth will continue to be a routine part of care beyond the immediate crisis period," added Fletcher. "Each of our clinical departments are planning for the portion of their medical visits that they anticipate completing virtually going forward – all more than they did before the pandemic."