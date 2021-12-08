Dr. Essie Reed is on the "frontlines" everyday. She said she feels defeated; her work feels like a crisis.

But Reed, an emergency medicine physician, is amongst 24,000 soldiers -- or as Dr. Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger President and Chief Executive Officer, put it: "we have 24,000 strong as far as employees helping to wage this war."

To these staff members of Geisinger Hospital System, the "war" on COVID-19 demands a public plea. "We want to do better and we need your help," said Reed. "We are begging you to get vaccinated and the following cases are pretty illustrative as to why."

The current state of Geisinger hospitals is both battleground and overrun, war-time field hospital. According to Reed, "patients are seeing 10 to 20 hour wait times" for emergency care, "inpatient beds and ICU beds are full," and medical providers are practicing "waiting room medicine" in the form of rapid tests, scans, and supplied oxygen.

"Hallway beds are often double and triple bunked," said Reed.

Those are the conditions of a hospital that operates at or above capacity -- levels which apply across the Geisinger health system, according to Ryu.

"Many of our ICUs are looking at 120% of capacity in recent weeks," said Ryu. "As a system we are operating at 110% of capacity in our total beds."

COVID-19 vs. non-COVID-19 patients

The hospitals need more space for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients alike, according to Ryu and Reed. Patients still require treatment for heart attacks, car accidents, and other traumas; they still experience respiratory illnesses like the flu and RSV; and they still need scheduled surgeries, like a valve repair or hip replacement, Ryu said.

However, with stretched resources from COVID-19, it becomes increasingly difficult to offer other resources, explained Ryu. Other systems tied to healthcare are also backed up or facing "gridlock" -- such as nursing homes and rehab facilities.

That is one reason why Ryu encourages vaccination. Widespread vaccination "helps with those non COVID issues because it creates extra capacity inside the healthcare system to take care of those other needs," stated Ryu.

"Are there breakthrough infections?" asked Ryu. "Absolutely there are. But when you avoid and prevent hospitalization, and death, it preserves beds and preserves ICU capacity. It preserves ventilators, it preserves staff, you go down the line, it preserves all of those things, and it allows us to continue to take care of people from non COVID issues as well."

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Statistical trends confirm a winter surge. "We are probably about two weeks ahead of pace versus where we were last year." Citing a numerical comparison, Ryu said that last year, on Dec. 5, 2020, the Geisinger Hospital System admitted 275 COVID-19 patients. As of Dec. 5, 2021, the System admitted 323 COVID-19 patients.

Last year peaked at 390 COVID-19 hospitalized patients, a marker which "did stretch our infrastructure to its limits," said Ryu. The majority of these patients are unvaccinated. Recently recorded Geisinger data from just a few days ago indicated "302 admitted COVID patients -- 90% of those were not vaccinated," said Ryu.

Geisinger has also experienced a surge over the past month, beginning in Mid-November. "We were looking at about half the levels of what we are seeing today," said Ryu.

How the public can help

Geisinger advises the public to schedule testing at a designated testing site, rather than walk-ins at emergency care centers. "We encourage folks to use our website and to find the other sites where we do have dedicated COVID-19 testing where they may not need to come into the urgent cares or the ERs for those services," said Ryu.

Ryu is also recommending booster doses in light of evidence of decreased immunity over time. Of the 302 reported hospitalizations recently, "8% of those were vaccinated, but had it been longer than six months since they had gotten the vaccine and we do know that all immunity decreases over time," said Ryu.

By comparison, 2% were vaccinated within the past six months of admission, confirming to Ryu that recent vaccination is "effective at preventing serious infection that would merit a hospitalization."

The tragedies of "war"

Lives lost, long-term health consequences -- doctors say those are the aftermath of this war.

Reed detailed the case of a young man who continues to suffer 6 months after COVID treatment. "He's still on oxygen and may never be able to come off and he's 28 years old," said Reed.

A young married couple suffered the same fate upon refusing "proven therapies...vetted and designed" by Reed's own colleagues.

"We want to do our best to support each other so that we're not taking our turns crying in the med closet over unnecessarily watching patients die, and so much of this is preventable and that's really why we're asking for your help," concluded Reed.



