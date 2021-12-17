Danville, Pa. – Geisinger has been monitoring systemwide increases in COVID-19 in-patients over the past several weeks. Now that one in four inpatients has COVID-19, and the hospital system is "reaching or exceeding capacity," the hospital system has announced a visitor limitation for inpatient settings.

Effective, Monday, Dec. 20, one visitor is permitted per hospitalized adult patient. Other family members, friends, and general visitors will not be permitted at this time.

According to a release from Geisinger, the hospital is "These guidelines protect the health and safety of our patients and staff. Having fewer visitors allows our staff to focus on treating our patients."

According to Geisinger, a visitor must be designated and wear a wristband the entire time the patient is hospitalized. Visiting hours are between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

"All patients and visitors must wear a mask when on Geisinger property, regardless of vaccination status. Visitors who do not comply with Geisinger’s policies, such as masking, will lose their visiting rights," stated the release.



