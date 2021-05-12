Danville, Pa. -- Beginning Wednesday, May 12, Geisinger will offer a free virtual support group for survivors of COVID-19. Erin Hall, Psy.D, a psychologist with Geisinger, will host the group each Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m.

Sessions will cover common experiences in recovery from COVID-19 including issues with sleep, memory, or concentration; physical challenges; depression and anxiety; concerns about health, future medical care, or COVID re-infection; trauma related to illness or hospitalization; and changes to family roles, relationships, and friendships.

The group will focus on coping strategies and building resilience.

“Recovering from COVID-19 can be a lengthy process, and each person’s experience is different,” said Dr. Hall.

“Having a safe space to talk about your experience and challenges, among others with similar struggles, is important in helping people heal and recover. Recovery from COVID-19 is truly both physical and psychological,"

To register, visit Geisinger, and search “COVID survivor support group.” Participants can register for each week’s session separately.