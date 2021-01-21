Danville, Pa. – With the state updating its Phase 1A group requirements, Geisinger has expanded the availability of COVID-19 vaccines to reflect the change. Vaccine appointments are available at the health system's various community-based vaccine centers throughout Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Appointments are required to receive the vaccine, and can be made online using myGeisinger. A questionnaire must be completed prior to scheduling to ensure eligibility and for health screening purposes. Those receiving the vaccine must bring to their appointments identification that verifies your eligibility as part of the state’s Phase 1A groups (certificate, license etc.) and a valid driver’s license or state ID card.

If you have been cared for by Geisinger or have Geisinger Health Plan insurance but don’t have a myGeisinger account, you can create one online. Those who have not been cared for by Geisinger and do not have Geisinger Health Plan insurance or anyone under the age of 18 can call (570) 284-3657 for help setting up an account.

Vaccines are available based on federal and state guidelines and as supplies, staffing, and logistics allow.

The updated Phase 1A group now includes:

Healthcare workers

People age 65 and older

People age 16–64 with high-risk medical conditions including: Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD Down syndrome Heart conditions (e.g., heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy) Weakened immune system (from solid organ/blood/bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids or other immunity-weakening medicines) Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of ≥30 kg/m2) or severe obesity (BMI ≥40 kg/m2) Pregnancy Sickle cell disease Smoking Type 2 diabetes



Geisinger is administering the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna COVID vaccines. Due to the vaccine distribution process, it is not possible to select the vaccine you receive when scheduling your appointment. It is important to remember that two doses of the vaccine are required; consider both doses when scheduling. The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine is needed 21 days after the first, and the second dose of the Moderna vaccine is needed 28 days after the first. Scheduling for your second dose occurs at the time you receive the first dose at the vaccine center.

Patients must receive both vaccine doses at the same location. Receiving the second dose is a critical step in the COVID vaccination process to trigger the immune response needed to develop an immunity level against COVID-19.

Vaccines also remain available to Geisinger staff and those in the state’s Tier 1A phase. To date, Geisinger has provided over 25,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Even as the vaccine becomes more available in our communities, preventive measures to help stop the spread of the virus continue to be important. Everyone, including those who receive the vaccine, should continue to properly wear a mask, avoid group gatherings, maintain physical distancing and practice proper hand washing.

For answers to questions about the vaccine, visit the Geisinger COVID-19 vaccine resources center at geisinger.org/COVIDvax.