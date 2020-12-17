Danville, Pa. – Because the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine received emergency use authorization, Geisinger has made an online resource hub to help address the public's questions about the vaccine.

The page includes information about vaccine safety, who should consider getting a vaccination according to state guidance, and answers to frequently asked questions.

The COVID vaccine information hub is available here.

Geisinger will administer the vaccines in accordance with state and federal guidelines. This means that the health system will prioritize vaccinating its own employees, beginning with front-line staff and those in critical departments. Vaccine eligibility will expand as supplies and distribution protocols change.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses of the same vaccine, given 21 days apart. Geisinger expects to receive 2,000 to 3,000 vaccine doses in its initial shipment and will begin vaccinating eligible employees within days of receiving the shipment.

Geisinger reminds the public that vaccine distribution is not a signal to end preventive measures. The vaccines likely will not be widely available until spring or summer in 2021. This means that Geisinger recommends continuing to wear a mask, avoiding gatherings when possible, physical distancing, and handwashing.

Geisinger has seen significantly rising rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations and positive test results. In the past two weeks, the health system averaged more than one positive COVID admission per hour, with over 300 new positive outpatient tests per day. The positive testing rate is close to 25%.